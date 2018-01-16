Recommended: Eight Vendors Have Expressed Interest In Replacing Two Tennessee Krogers

MEMPHIS, Tenn (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News has learned new information in the ongoing saga of Kroger closing two Memphis stores.

Memphis community leaders say eight vendors are interested in moving into that area. Wednesday, Councilman Edmund Ford released a statement about the two Krogers closing in Memphis and potential interests. Last week Kroger announced the February 3rd closure of the stores on Lamar Avenue and South Third.

“Since the press conference, we and community leaders have worked diligently to find vendors that can fill the void that Kroger will leave in these areas on February 3rd. It is to our delight that eight vendors have approached us with the desire and will to replace Kroger as the community grocery store. In fact, one of those vendors would like to not only assume the locations on Lamar/Airways and Third/Belz, but also keep the Tri-State Bank branch open if financially feasible.”

There is going to be two community meetings Thursday where people will be allowed to discuss options. Many are worried without those stores, residents will have limited options near their neighborhoods for fresh food.

