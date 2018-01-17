Price Chopper Opens New Store In Grain Valley, Missouri

Price Chopper opened the doors to its newest store, located in Grain Valley, Missouri, at 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road today, following a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m.

The new store is owned by the Cosentinos, a family that operates additional stores in Kansas and Missouri. The Grain Valley location joins the Price Chopper family of 52 other stores around the Kansas City metro.

“We proud to open a new store in Grain Valley,” said Victor Cosentino, owner. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know the residents of Grain Valley as we’ve worked on the store, and we can’t wait to start serving this wonderful community.”

With the Price Chopper brand comes with several new food options; the store offers hot meals each night of the week, like “Chopper Chicken Tuesdays,” when a hot dinner special from the deli comes with chicken, sides and rolls. The meat department offers KC Pride meats and Choice Certified Angus Beef cut by in-store butchers.

Additional amenities include:

A drive-up pharmacy

Kretschmar deli meats and cheeses, sliced to order

Chopper Chicken—fresh chicken, fried and rotisserie

Custom made-to-order cakes

A full-service floral department

A seating area with access to Wi-Fi

A Starbucks coffee stand

Price Chopper also offer its customers the Chopper Shopper Rewards program. By using the Chopper Shopper Rewards Card, customers earn points toward discounts on fuel at any QuikTrip location, or discounts on future food purchases at Price Chopper.

Price Chopper’s 53 Kansas City stores are locally owned by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever and Queen families, all of whom live in Kansas City and oversee store operations on a daily basis.

