Wegmans To Feature Mexican Restaurant Concept At New Mass. Store

Wegmans Food Markets’ new 146,500-s.f., multi-level store that will open in a Natick, Massachusetts, mall in April will include a new full-service restaurant concept called Blue Dalia. The Mexican restaurant and tequila bar is led by Chef Roberto Santibañez as culinary director and Geno Bahena as chef de cuisine.

Located on the second floor of Wegmans at the Natick Mall, the restaurant will offer authentic, contemporary Mexican food and craft cocktails prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

The Blue Dalia name is a nod to both Mexico’s national flower and Wegmans’ commitment to ingredients, bold flavors and exceptional service, according to the Rochester, New York-based grocery chain.

The new store will open on Sunday, April 29; the restaurant will open Friday, May 4.

“The inspiration for the menu at Blue Dalia is my hometown of Mexico City and especially the energy of the markets that are so important to Mexican culture,” Santibañez said. “Guests will see centuries-old tortilla making on display alongside crushed-to-order salsas, contemporary craft cocktails and, of course, an extensive tequila and mezcal selection. Being inside the market, we have immediate access to the best seasonal produce and ingredients. As a chef, it’s really a unique and exciting place to offer this restaurant.”

Hand-picked by Chef Santibañez, Chef de Cuisine Bahena will lead the day-to-day operations in the kitchen at Blue Dalia.

“Chef Roberto has created a menu that pays homage to traditional family recipes from Mexico’s 32 regions presented in a contemporary way. Every dish tells a story,” Bahena said. “We’re building a great team to execute that vision and offer guests an authentic and energetic dining experience.”

Wegmans Natick also will include The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers and sandwiches, fresh salads with an array of protein options, soups, sides and kids’ meals.

This store will be Wegmans’ sixth location in New England since opening in Northborough, Massachusetts, in 2011 and the second to include a Burger Bar.

Wegmans announced employment opportunities available throughout the restaurants and store, including cooks, restaurant servers and positions in prepared foods, sushi, pizza, bakery, produce, deli, cheese shop, day and overnight grocery and cashiers.

In all, Wegmans will employ 325 part-time and 225 full-time employees at the Natick store, with the vast majority hired in Massachusetts.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is a 95-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.