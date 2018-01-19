  • Search 
Kroger Names New Head Of Government Relations

Matt Perin has joined The Kroger Co. as head of government relations and regulatory affairs. Perin will be based in Washington, D.C., and be responsible for Kroger’s federal government relations efforts, including working closely with the company’s supermarket operating divisions and other subsidiaries to counsel and guide state and local advocacy activities.

Perin previously served as deputy director of government relations for Bayer Corp. Before joining Bayer, he was staff director for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Nutrition & Horticulture. He has also served as a congressional legislative assistant and political campaign manager. He is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati.

“Matt’s involvement and relationships with leaders in Washington will help advance our federal and state lobbying efforts and elevate Kroger’s unique story among these influential stakeholders,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s senior director of external affairs. “We look forward to having Matt’s expertise on the ground in Washington.”

The Kroger family of companies employs 431,000 associates serving in 2,796 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and D.C. The company and its subsidiaries operate an expanding ClickList offering—an online ordering and curbside pickup service—in addition to 2,253 pharmacies, 787 convenience stores, 324 fine jewelry stores, 1,439 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the U.S.

