NAMI Names New Director Of Regulatory And Scientific Affairs

Casey Gallimore has joined joins the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) as director of regulatory and scientific affairs.

Most recently, Gallimore served as regulatory food safety manager at Triumph Foods, in Saint Joseph, Missouri, where she orchestrated government and customer audits and oversaw the implementation of an electronic quality management system. Gallimore also was the company’s liaison to the USDA, FDA and other government organizations.

Prior to joining Triumph Foods, Gallimore held the positions of quality assurance administrator, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) coordinator and quality assurance manager at Kansas City Steak Co. in Kansas City, Missouri. Her responsibilities included providing guidance to plant management regarding food safety and quality and ensuring HACCP programs properly addressed regulations and production practices.

Prior to that, Gallimore worked as a quality assurance technician at Kerry Ingredients in New Century, Kansas, where she gained experience developing and conducting quality control checks on products and machinery.

“Casey’s diverse experience and extensive technical expertise in areas of food safety and quality, coupled with her proven ability to effectively interface with key regulatory agencies, make her a supremely qualified addition to the staff,” said NAMI President and CEO Barry Carpenter. “We are fortunate to have her on our team.”

Gallimore earned a BA in biology from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.

