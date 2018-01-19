Rice’s Honey Joins Forces With PACE To Promote Pollinator Awareness

Rice’s Honey, a producer of raw and unfiltered honey, has entered into a new partnership with PACE, “Pollinator Awareness Through Conservation and Education,” Butterfly Pavilion’s nonprofit global initiative to restore habitats, strengthen populations and reintroduce pollinators into native habitats around the world. A portion of proceeds from every bottle of Rice’s Honey sold will be donated to the PACE initiative to promote and protect the prosperity of pollinators worldwide. Rice’s Honey was founded almost 100 years ago, with a “mission to produce, package and sell only 100 percent pure, local United States only, raw & unfiltered honey.” Nothing is ever added to this natural honey, and all of the nutrients remain in the bottle, says the company.

Rice’s partnership with PACE will help inform consumers about the importance of pollination. One of every three bites of food eaten worldwide depends on pollinators. Without them, there would be no fruits, nuts, vegetables, oils or most flowers—and they contribute more than $24 billion to the U.S. economy.

Throughout 2018, Rice’s Honey will implement a 360 campaign in cooperation with PACE that will be featured on all initiatives, including new label design, launch of a new website, digital advertising and social media. Advertising agency Johnson & Sekin will oversee all aspects of the creative campaign.

“Since Rice’s Honey was founded in 1924, we have always remained committed to providing natural, delicious U.S. only raw & unfiltered honey, while supporting local beekeepers,” said Tony Landretti, CEO of Rice’s Honey. “Our local honey products are an artisan blend of honey from various floral sources, that come from regional beekeepers throughout the United States. We pack it in our Greeley, Colorado facility and then deliver to participating grocery stores throughout the United States.”

“Rice’s Honey now plans to step up our game by supporting PACE, to help promote the future of pollinators for generations to come” added Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer.

“Here at PACE, we know that safeguarding our pollinators also safeguards humanity, and we are grateful and delighted that, with the support of Rice’s Honey, we will be able to extend our message to a larger audience,” said Russ Pecoraro, VP of marketing for the PACE initiative.

