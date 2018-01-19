Simply7 And Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Collaborate On Popcorn Line

Better-for-you snack brand Simply7 Snacks is partnering with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis to launch a new line of ready-to-eat popcorn that the company calls a “cross section of snacking and a gourmet culinary experience.” Inspired by Giada’s Italian heritage, Simply7 with Giada Popcorn is available in three flavors: Sea Salt & Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, and Butter.

Simply7 with Giada Popcorn is made with non-GMO blue and/or red heritage corn. Unlike the commonly used white and yellow varieties, blue and red heritage corn boasts a 30 percent higher protein content and a lower glycemic index, says Simply7. Each option is gluten-free, 150 calories per serving and contains zero grams of added sugar and 20 percent less fat than the leading “skinny” popcorn, according to the company.

“We couldn’t think of a better person to partner with for this initiative,” says Simply 7 Snacks President and CEO, Rashim Oberoi. “Giada shares our passion to deliver truly tasty snacks made from simple, high-quality ingredients, and really dedicated herself to carefully crafting each recipe for our delicious artisan popcorn flavors.”

De Laurentiis and Simply7 also are teaming up to do some good.

“As a female powerhouse in the male-dominated culinary industry, De Laurentiis is committed to supporting and encouraging women in all aspects of her life,” says the company.

Together, Simply7 and Giada created the Fund Her Farm initiative to inspire new generations of female farmers by donating to hard-working organizations that help fund scholarships, programs and events supporting female farmers across the U.S.

“I am beyond excited to collaborate with a brand that is so dedicated to creating products that use clean ingredients to deliver real flavor,” said chef De Laurentiis. “It has been a pleasure to work with Simply 7 Snacks and really get creative with our new recipes for the Simply7 with Giada Popcorn line.”

Simply7 with Giada Popcorn is available on Amazon and select retailers. All SKUs are available for purchase for $2.99-$3.49.

Since 2011, Simply7 has offered better-for-you products based on the company’s seven standards: “clean ingredients, no added preservatives, 0g trans fat, no artificial colors or flavors, gluten free, simple ingredients and simply delicious.” All Simply7 products are made in Houston, Texas.

Keep reading: