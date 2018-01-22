Big Y Stores Kick Off Rollout Of Frozen Pizza From Papa Gino’s

Papa Gino’s, an iconic New England pizza restaurant brand, has launched its Traditional Thin Crust Frozen Pizza in grocery stores throughout New England, starting with Big Y World Class Markets. The pizzas began selling last week.

“At Papa Gino’s, we are always looking to provide our guests with new, innovative ways to enjoy our Traditional Thin Crust Pizza using our 80-year-old family recipe,” said CEO Mark DeBlois. “We are excited to now offer a top-quality product to the grocery retail channel.”

Tim Lamson, Papa Gino’s EVP, added, “Our top priority when considering entry into the frozen food market was maintaining high product quality and taste consistent with our authentic Papa Gino’s signature pizzas served in our restaurants. This new offering now available in grocery stores nicely complements our 150 Papa Gino’s restaurant locations.”

Stores throughout New England will be adding Papa Gino’s flavors into their frozen aisles. These include Cheese, Extra Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, and Pepper & Onion.

Commenting on the partnership, Eric Swensen, Big Y’s center store VP, stated, “We are excited to be the first store to offer our customers the classic, distinct taste only available in a Papa Gino’s pizza. We are thrilled to provide them with access to this New England treasure.”

Papa Gino’s Frozen Pizza is made with the same proprietary three-cheese blend and ingredients found in its restaurants. The pizzas are 12 inches in diameter.

Based in Dedham, Massachusetts, Papa Gino’s Inc. is the parent company of Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches. Papa Gino’s Inc. operates nearly 280 company-owned and franchised Papa Gino’s, D’Angelo and dual-location restaurants and employs more than 4,000 people.

Big Y operates 78 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and six Big Y Express gas and convenience locations. The company has 11,000 employees.