Castanea Partners Makes Investment In Yasso Greek Yogurt Brand

Private equity firm Castanea Partners has confirmed an investment in Yasso, a frozen dessert brand offering “better-for-you” Greek frozen yogurt novelties and pints.

Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, the company is run by co-founders and co-CEOs Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington, who have been friends since kindergarten.

The Yasso line includes stick bars, sandwiches and newly announced pints that have 80-150 calories and 5-6g of protein per serving.

Founded in 2009, the company distributes its products nationwide through conventional grocery stores as well as the natural, club and mass channels.

“Amanda and Drew have created a differentiated product that has generated broad consumer appeal,” said Juan Marcos Hill, a partner at Castanea. “Yasso’s nutritional profile, simple ingredients and great-tasting product fill a market void between high calorie, overly indulgent products and artificial tasting diet brands.”

“Drew and Amanda have built a fun, engaging brand which appeals to today’s health-conscious consumers who are unwilling to sacrifice on taste. We look forward to working with Amanda, Drew and the Yasso team to support their continued growth,” said Tom First, an operating partner at Castanea.

“We started Yasso because we couldn’t find desserts we liked that delivered great taste and superb ingredients. We never dreamed we could build a brand that would achieve this level of success. Yasso was at a stage where we knew that the company would benefit from additional resources and investment. We set out to find a partner who would allow us to maintain our independence and who shares our vision and values,” said Harrington.

Klane added, “Castanea’s valuable insight and operating experience building long-lasting consumer brands will support Yasso’s accelerating growth and help our team respond to the many attractive opportunities in the frozen desserts segment.”