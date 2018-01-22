Baby Food Company Once Upon A Farm Achieves B Corp Certification

San Diego, California-based Once Upon a Farm, an organic food company offering a line of cold-pressed baby foods and applesauces, recently gained B Corp Certification. According to the company, this certification “validates Once Upon a Farm’s dedication to considering the impact of the company’s actions on employees, suppliers, communities, consumers, as well as the environment as a whole.”

“Sustainable business practices are at the core of everything we do and believe,” said John Foraker, CEO and co-founder of Once Upon a Farm. “We are honored to announce our B Corp Certification, which further demonstrates our mission to pass along a healthier and happier world to the next generation.”

To become certified, Once Upon a Farm had to meet performance requirements outlined in the B Impact Assessment, a global standard that looks at the impact a company has on the environment, employees, customers and broader community, as well as the company’s accountability, governance and transparency practices.

Once Upon a Farm began making cold-pressed, organic baby food and applesauces in 2015 as an alternative to shelf-stable products. Today, the company says it is actively driving retail expansion and looking toward nationwide availability in 2018.

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a “global movement of people using business as a force for good.” There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in more than 130 industries and 50 countries.

