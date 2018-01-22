Potvin To Step Down As President Of Core-Mark Southern New England

Bill Potvin, who has worked in the New England c-store trade for three decades, is retiring as president of the Southern New England division of Core-Mark International.

During his 31 years in the convenience store business, he has worked for Warren Equities, AMD Distributors and Core-Mark.

Last week, Potvin sent an email to customers, vendor and friends to let them know of his plans.

“After over 40 years, I have made the decision that the time is right for me to retire, and I will be doing so effective Feb. 2, 2018.

“I have been fortunate enough to have spent these years working in an industry that has been both exciting and rewarding. I began my career with Warren Equities in 1977, and except for the acquisition of AMD by Core-Mark, I have never changed employers. I have met many great people and developed incredible friendships and mutually respectful relationships.

“Core-Mark has been a great home for all of us that came from AMD and for those who have joined us since then. As this company and this division continues to grow—notably with the acquisition of Pine State (Trading)—I feel we are perfectly positioned to achieve great results and provide tremendous opportunities for our many talented employees.

“I’m sure my new life will take some getting used to, but I’m expecting to direct my energy to something different as I transition from this very rapid pace. Golf and travel come to mind, but who knows what else may catch my curiosity?

“In closing, thank you for all you have done to enhance my career and fulfill my life. It has been great, and the memories of all of our successes will never fade,” wrote Potvin.