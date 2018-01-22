Publix Launches First Telehealth Centers With BayCare

Publix and BayCare Health System have teamed up to launch “Walk-In Care provided by BayCare” that will be available at 26 in-store Publix pharmacy locations by the end of the year. Each telehealth center features a private room where shoppers can receive non-urgent medical care from board-certified physicians through teleconferencing and medical diagnostic equipment.

The kiosks, which the companies say are interactive and user-friendly, allows patients to enter their symptoms and work with medical tools such as thermometers, otoscopes, blood pressure cuffs and high definition cameras to help doctors make an accurate diagnosis. Publix pharmacy support staff are available to assist patients, if needed.

“We are excited to bring access to high-quality, compassionate care through this convenient and innovative technology,” said Glenn Waters, EVP and chief operating officer at BayCare. “Our goal is to improve the health of our community by helping individuals access the right level of care in the right place. Our collaboration with Publix helps us do just that.”

The first center opened in December at the Publix Shoppes of Lithia, located at 3461 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico, Florida. The second center opened Jan. 8 at the Publix Supermarket at City Plaza located at 16041 Tampa Palms Blvd. W. in Tampa, Florida. During the remainder of this year, 24 additional centers will open at various Publix supermarkets across the Tampa Bay area.

“Pharmacists are a part of many patients’ wellness plans, and our Publix pharmacists have been serving our communities through a variety of services like vaccinations, health screenings, free and discounted medications, and more,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations. “This Walk-In Care clinic takes our partnership with physicians to a new level. Together, we’ll help keep our community feeling well.”

Walk-In Care provided by BayCare is a component of a three-part collaboration between Publix and BayCare to help improve the health and wellness of the Tampa Bay area. The organizations recently opened four in-hospital Publix pharmacies at BayCare hospitals in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties to provide patients with bedside prescription delivery during hospital discharge, access to specialty medications and refills at any Publix pharmacy location.

Publix stores in Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties also feature BayCare HealthHub self-service screening stations to provide shoppers with free health information, including blood pressure, pulse, weight and body mass index.

BayCare is a nonprofit health care system that connects individuals and families to a range of services at 14 hospitals and hundreds of other locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. The company has 1,168 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

