USDA Rejects Maine’s SNAP Petition To Restrict Sugar Drinks, Candy

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has denied a request by the state of Maine to restrict the purchase of sugar-sweetened beverages and candy in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

This request was the second SNAP waiver petition filed by the state under Gov. Paul LePage. The previous petition was blocked by the Obama Administration in 2015, and Maine filed a new petition early into the Trump Administration in 2017.

LePage was an ardent supporter of President Trump, which led some to believe that the new administration would be favorable to his request.

However, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue raised concerns that restrictions in the program would be problematic for retailers and beneficiaries alike and would open the floodgates to additional restrictions.

The USDA told state officials that its plan would likely make administering SNAP more expensive, both for the government and for grocery stores, which would have been required to categorize products eligible for purchase.

Currently, SNAP beneficiaries are allowed to purchase foods for take-home consumption with their benefits, including soda, sweetened sports drinks and candy. Health and nutrition advocates argue that these sugary foods should not be eligible for purchase with SNAP dollars.

However, retailers argue that restrictions in SNAP create extreme complications and confusion at the point-of-sale, where clerks would have to determine which items are eligible and ineligible.

In a letter to the USDA last fall, the National Association of Convenience Stores, along with other retail and food trade associations, voiced concerns with the Maine waiver. The groups stated: “Food retailers would become the front lines of enforcement facing added costs and loss of interoperability that would undoubtedly increase error rates.”

A patchwork of restrictions by different states also would create an administrative nightmare for the USDA and would be especially cumbersome for retailers operating in multiple states.

Gov. LePage expressed his disappointment in a radio address last week during which he compared the fight against sugar to big tobacco.

LePage said, “When we could no longer deny that smoking was causing suffering and early death for millions of people, the government finally stood up to big tobacco and did the right thing. The time has come to stand up to big sugar and ensure our federal dollars are supporting healthy food choices for our neediest people.”