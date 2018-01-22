Two Whole Foods Market Veterans Join High Road Ice Cream

High Road Ice Cream, a maker of “premium” ice cream, has made new hires after growing by 70 percent in 2017. Stephen Corradini, formerly VP of Whole Foods Market South Region, has joined the company as chief people and strategy officer, and Arthur Reynolds, formerly an associate coordinator of grocery at Whole Foods, has joined High Road as director of sales and category management.

Corradini and Reynolds served at Whole Foods for more than 30 years combined, playing critical roles in growing the natural grocer’s business in the southeast and national markets, says High Road.

“I am deeply honored and very excited to join the High Road team,” said Corradini. “When I first met Keith in 2011, I quickly became an advocate of his vision for a company with a deep commitment to quality and innovative thinking that also gives back to its stakeholders. That vision hasn’t changed, and I am thrilled to be able to help High Road continue to evolve and succeed.”

“There’s no doubt that consumer mindset and expectations are shifting rapidly,” said Keith Schroeder, CEO and Founder of High Road Ice Cream. “One aspect we’re interested in is the perception of value. On one hand, consumers are demanding that companies go above and beyond in terms of quality. On the other hand, they want more value for their money. This value equation, along with other mindset shifts, creates an interesting dynamic for the food industry and beyond.

“For us, it means remaining true to our core values and culinary approach. We place a strong emphasis on quality by making everything from scratch and will without a doubt continue to do so. At the same time, our scale and increasingly mature manufacturing processes allow us to deliver quality products at a fair price. We’re adding new sales channels, new product lines, and most excitingly, new team members. We are excited about 2018 and what’s to come.”

Founded in 2010, High Road Craft Ice Cream produces frozen dessert products for retail and foodservice, both branded and private label. It operates out of a 75,000 s.f., SQF Level III manufacturing plant in Marietta, Georgia.

Other recent team member changes include: the appointment of Owens Corning and Danaher senior finance leader Joel Johnson as director of finance and controller; Justine Zarch, formerly a marketing executive with Rollins Inc., named as chief of staff; and Mark Feinberg, a former High Road board member and advisor, retained as High Road’s full-time chief operating officer.

Keep reading: