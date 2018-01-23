FTC Requires 7-Eleven To Divest 26 Stores, Sunoco To Retain 33 Stores

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd, the Tokyo-based parent company of the 7-Eleven network of convenience stores, has agreed to certain conditions in order to settle FTC charges that its proposed $3.3 billion acquisition of approximately 1,100 retail fuel outlets from Sunoco would violate federal antitrust law. According to the complaint, which names 7-Eleven and Sunoco, the acquisition would harm competition in 76 local markets across 20 metropolitan statistical areas.

Under the terms of the consent agreement, 7-Eleven is required to sell 26 retail fuel outlets that it owns to Sunoco, and Sunoco is required to retain 33 fuel outlets that 7-Eleven otherwise would have acquired. Sunoco intends to convert the acquired or retained stations from company-operated sites to commission agent sites. Sunoco will have full control over fuel pricing and supply at all of these locations.

Retail fuel stations compete on price, c-store format, product offerings and location, and they pay close attention to nearby competitors. Since few consumers are willing to travel great distances to purchase fuel, the markets for retail fuel are localized, generally ranging from a few blocks to a few miles. In some situations, a single station competes in more than one of these small, local markets. The complaint alleges that, without a remedy, the acquisition would result in a highly concentrated market in 76 local markets. In 18, there would be a monopoly. In 39, the number of competitors would be reduced from three to two, and in 19, the number of competitors would be reduced from four to three. This would increase the likelihood that 7-Eleven could unilaterally raise prices or that the small number of remaining competitors could increase prices by coordinating their actions.

The FTC vote to issue the complaint and accept the proposed consent order for public comment was 2-0. The FTC soon will publish the consent agreement package in the Federal Register, and the agreement will be subject to public comment through Feb. 20, after which the FTC will decide whether to make the proposed consent order final.

