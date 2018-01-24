Big Y Appoints D’Amour Schneider As Sr. Operations Director

The board of directors of Big Y Foods Inc. has appointed Nicole D’Amour Schneider as senior operations director, overseeing Big Y’s five supermarket districts. These include the company’s World Class Markets, Fresh Acres, Specialty Market and Table & Vine wine and liquor division.

D’Amour Schneider began working at Big Y in 1989 as a service clerk in the East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, store. She worked in several departments, including customer and employee services.

In 1999, D’Amour Schneider was promoted to full time as assistant customer service manager; she was promoted to customer service manager the following year.

After completing the store manager training program, she was appointed as assistant store manager at the Westfield, Massachusetts, World Class Market.

In 2002, she was promoted to store manager in the Enfield, Connecticut, World Class Market. In 2004, she took on the role of customer relationship manager responsible for training, reinforcing and executing Big Y’s customer service culture and engagement programs, including creative and suggestive selling teams, group problem solving and “Keep Thinking” initiatives.

In April 2012, D’Amour Schneider was appointed senior manager of pharmacy services. In June 2013, she was promoted to director of pharmacy, responsible for the oversight and operation of all Big Y’s in-store pharmacies.

D’Amour Schneider is a 1997 graduate of Connecticut College. She spent two years teaching high school history at the Canterbury School in New Milford, Connecticut, before beginning her full-time career at Big Y in 1999. She also has served on the board of trustees for the Canterbury School since 2008 and is a member of the board’s Executive Committee. She and her husband Todd reside in Connecticut with their three children.

Big Y is one of the largest independently-owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 80 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut: 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and five Big Y Express gas and convenience locations. It has 11,000 employees.