McCormick & Co. Makes Most Sustainable Corporation List

McCormick & Co. Inc. is the 23rd most sustainable corporation, according to the 2018 Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index released at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

McCormick also was ranked number one in the Food Products Industry category for the second year on the list, which annually is released by Corporate Knights, a Canadian market research company.

“I’m proud that our commitment to operating sustainably has been recognized along with our peers for two years in a row,” said Lawrence Kurzius, chairman, president and CEO. “This honor validates our efforts to embed sustainability throughout our operations, to provide transparency to our stakeholders and to positively impact communities where we live, source and work.”

McCormick reiterated its pledge to sustainability through its recent 2017 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Report, which focuses on the company’s efforts to deliver top-tier financial results while doing what is right for the long-term vitality of people, communities and the planet.

The PLP Report also includes new 2025 goals aimed at improving health and well-being, building resilience in communities across the globe and positively impacting the environment; the goals are informed by science and aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The Global 100 Index is recognized as a leader in transparency and industry best practices for sustainability. The companies named are among the top overall sustainability performers in its respective industries; Corporate Knights assesses all publicly traded companies with a market capitalization of at least $2 billion to create the annual ranking.

The Global 100 Index is determined by using 12 sustainability indicators, including energy, water and waste productivity, innovation capacity, employee turnover and safety performance.

With $4.4 billion in annual sales, Sparks, Maryland-based McCormick & Co. manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.