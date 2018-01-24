WP Rawl Continuing Its Partnership With Best-Selling Author & Dietitian

As a grower, processor and shipper of leafy greens, WP Rawl says it is maintaining its commitment to educate consumers on “getting back to eating fresh, wholesome ingredients” in 2018 by continuing its partnership with registered dietitian and three-time New York Times best-selling author Cynthia Sass.

The partnership began in 2016 with the launch of WP Rawl’s “Back to Fresh” campaign, which aims to encourage and educate consumers to eat a more balanced and fresh diet. In 2018, Back to Fresh is continuing, with a focus on incorporating leafy greens into consumers’ daily diets; fast-paced lifestyles; family meals; and child development, as well as providing tips for swapping out processed ingredients for fresh ingredients. Consumers can access recipes created by Sass, e-cookbooks, and video demonstrations featuring Sass via WP Rawl’s website and social media channels.

“We’re dedicated to providing consumers with products that are beneficial to life, and we recognize that people may need help navigating how to eat a more balanced and clean diet,” said Ashley Rawl, VP of sales, marketing and product development. “We are so happy to have Cynthia as a partner and are excited to share tips and recipes that incorporate more greens into everyday meals. Our goal is to provide consumers with easy solutions to start or continue living a fresher life.”

As part of the campaign, Sass and Nature’s Greens products will be featured in TV segments focused on the “versatility, convenience and ease” of the products. Additionally, WP Rawl will work with Sass and retailers on a retail dietitian collaboration.

Dating back to 1925, WP Rawl is a fourth-generation family farm which has grown to become a grower, shipper and processor, specializing in year-round bulk and value-added leafy greens and vegetables under the Rawl, Nature’s Greens, Palmetto Gardens and Versatile Veggies brands.

