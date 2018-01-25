CGAEF To Induct Two Grocery Execs Into Hall Of Achievement

Kevin Davis, chairman and CEO of Bristol Farms, and Robert (Bob) Kelly, EVP of Hidden Villa Ranch, will be inducted into the California Grocers Association Educational Foundation (CGAEF) Hall of Achievement on March 21 at the Hilton Costa Mesa in Costa Mesa, California.

The Hall of Achievement was created in 1992 to recognize grocery retailers and suppliers who have “contributed substantially to the advancement of the grocery industry.” Well-wishers from throughout the industry will be on hand to honor these individuals for their contributions to the California food industry.

“Both Kevin and Bob definitely meet the criteria for this very prestigious honor,” said Ronald Fong, president of the CGAEF. “Their lifelong commitment to the grocery industry and the communities they serve is unquestionable. They have also been tremendous supporters of the foundation. We are honored to have them join such an elite group of grocery professionals.”

Proceeds from the event help fund the foundation’s college scholarship and tuition reimbursement programs. For the 2018-19 academic year, the foundation will award more than 300 scholarships totaling more than $500,000. The foundation will disburse more than $200,000 in tuition reimbursement in 2018.

For 26 years the CGAEF has provided financial assistance to advance the educational goals of CGA member employees and their dependents and offers educational programs for the grocery industry. Since that time, more than $7 million in college scholarships and tuition reimbursement grants has been awarded to grocery employees and their families.

“The foundation appreciates the tremendous support it has received from the grocery industry over the last 26 years,” said Shiloh London, CGAEF executive director. “Their generous donations allow the foundation to achieve its mission of providing financial assistance to advance the educational goals of CGA member company employees and their dependents and offer educational programs for the grocery industry.”

Kevin Davis

In addition to serving as chairman and CEO of Bristol Farms, Davis also is chairman of Lazy Acres specialty food and natural food stores in Southern California and CEO of Good Food Holdings, its holding company.

Davis started in the food industry in 1970 as a box boy. He joined Ralphs Grocery Co. in 1974 and worked all store-level jobs, including promotion to store manager in 1980. In 1985, he was promoted to assistant district manager and one year later to district manager. That same year, he was promoted to director of sales and advertising. In 1988, he was promoted to VP of sales and advertising and later to SVP of marketing.

Davis left Ralphs after 21 years to become EVP of Bristol Farms. He was promoted by the board of directors to president in July of 1996 and less than one year later was promoted to chairman of the board, president and CEO.

Story continues below

Davis is a past chair of the CGA, president emeritus of the Western Association of Food Chains, past chair of Unified Western Grocers and currently serves as the chair of the Food Marketing Institute. He also was a director and past chair of the California Hospital Medical Center Foundation Board and past president for the Food Industry Circle at City of Hope.

Supported by full scholarships from the food industry’s Western Association of Food Chains, Davis graduated from the USC Food Industry Management Program in 1978 and later graduated as class president of the Executive Program in the Graduate School of Business at UCLA.

In 1986, Business Week name him one of the 50 “Fast Track Kids” in American business, and in 1998, he was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the 30 “Up and Comers” in Los Angeles business. He was named Alumnus of the Year by the USC Food Industry Management Program in 1999.

Married for 35 years, Davis and his wife, Cindy, have seven children and three grandchildren.

Bob J. Kelly

Kelly grew up in rural San Diego County on a small family poultry farm and graduated in 1975 from San Diego State University with a degree in microbiology. After graduation, he held several positions in different industries. Eventually, he became the sales manager with Embly Ranch in San Diego. In 1996, Hidden Villa Ranch bought Embly Ranch, and the Pine Hill division was born. Kelly is EVP for the Pine Hill division and is responsible for all operations, sales and marketing.

His professional affiliations include a board position with the Orange County Council Boy Scouts and an officer position with the Illuminators, one of the largest industry trade organizations in the retail food business. His past association involvements have included board positions with the Pacific Egg and Poultry Association, California Egg Commission, Embly Ranch, Sunshine Foods and Coast Packaging.

Kelly also devotes a large amount of his time to several charitable organizations, including City of Hope, Boy Scouts of America, Easter Seals, Illuminators Educational Foundation, CGAEF and Olive Crest, where he has received the “Ambassador for The Children” award.

Bob and his wife, Linda, live in Upland, California, and have been married for more than 26 years. They have one daughter. Bob has a son from a previous marriage and has two grandchildren.

Keep reading: