Smucker Co. Food & Bev Exec To Retire, New Appointments Made

The J.M. Smucker Co. has revealed its plans for the retirement of Steven Oakland, vice chair and president, U.S. food and beverage, on June 29. They include a number of executive changes that the company says will bring new leadership to the areas of U.S. coffee, consumer foods, and strategy and M&A.

A 35-year veteran of the company, Oakland most recently led the U.S. food and beverage businesses, including U.S. retail coffee, U.S. retail consumer foods, natural foods, U.S. retail sales, and marketing services. Previously, he had served as president, coffee and away from home; president, international, foodservice, and natural foods; president, U.S. retail – Smucker’s, Jif and Hungry Jack; VP and GM, consumer oils and baking; VP and GM, foodservice; and GM of J.M. Smucker Canada.

“Steve Oakland has been a highly respected leader and a role model to many in our company, and his contributions to Smucker’s long-term success are many and deeply valued,” said Mark Smucker, president and CEO. “After a long and distinguished career, Steve has decided to retire. And while he will be greatly missed, we’re grateful that he will work with us over the next few months as we transition other leaders in the company into new roles that strategically support our business.”

According to Smucker, the promotions and re-organization of its executive leadership team will strengthen the company’s focus on strategic business areas and balance roles and responsibilities across the organization.

The company’s board of directors has approved the following appointments:

Joseph Stanziano will assume the role of SVP and GM, coffee, effective Feb. 1. Stanziano currently is a corporate officer, a member of the company’s executive leadership team and the SVP and GM, consumer foods. He has been with the company for 21 years.

Tina Floyd has been elected a corporate officer and will assume the role of SVP and GM, consumer foods, effective Feb. 1. In this role, Floyd will be responsible for the consumer and natural foods strategic business areas. She also will join the company’s executive leadership team. Floyd currently is VP and GM, away from home, and has been with the company for 23 years.

Amy Held has been elected a corporate officer and will assume the role of SVP, strategy and M&A, effective May 1. She also will join the executive leadership team. Held currently is VP, corporate strategy and business development. She has been with the company for five years. Prior to joining Smucker, she was a managing principal at Towers Watson (now Willis Towers Watson) and a CPA with Coopers Lybrand (now Pricewaterhouse Coopers) and Grant Thornton.

“We are very pleased to recognize the contributions of Joe, Tina, and Amy to our company through these well-deserved appointments,” said Mark Smucker. “They are outstanding leaders who embody our unique culture, and we are excited to have them play even more substantial roles as we continue to grow The J.M. Smucker Company.”

Effective May 1, Stanziano, Floyd and Held will report directly to Mark Smucker. Until then, Stanziano and Floyd will report to Oakland, and Held will report to Mark Belgya, vice chair and CFO.

Keep reading: