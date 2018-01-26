Bradshaw International And Butler Home To Become Bradshaw Home

Bradshaw International and Butler Home Products will unify as Rancho Cucamonga, California-based Bradshaw Home as of March 1. The move brings the assets and industry knowledge of both companies, players in the kitchenware and cleaning categories, respectively, together under one fully integrated business.

Company Co-Presidents Brett Bradshaw and Rob Michelson will continue to head the new enterprise.

Bradshaw purchased Butler Home Products in 2003, but both businesses have run independently for the past 15 years. Last year, the company revealed that Michelson and Bradshaw would become co-presidents of parent company Bradshaw Holdings. The formation of Bradshaw Home is the next phase for the companies.

“This structure clearly puts us in a great strategic position to expand for the future. It will allow us to use our considerable assets and experience in both kitchenware and cleaning to build on our already strong market positions,” says Bradshaw. “We have long been known for our service-oriented philosophy—operationally, this streamlining will benefit the way we do business and make us as efficient as we can be.”

“Bringing the companies together allows us to maximize scale in the departments that support our ever-changing customer needs, and keep independent the departments that rely heavily on category specific experience and expertise,” adds Michelson. “It is important for us to note that our warehouse footprint will stay exactly the same, and we will continue to deliver best-in-class service to our retail partners.”

The companies say Bradshaw Home will maintain its family-owned business style, as Michelson and Bradshaw—both successors to their respective family businesses, lead the new organization.

