Buehler’s Welcomes Former SpartanNash VP As CFO, Promotes Three

Buehler’s Fresh Foods has brought Peter O’Donnell on board as treasurer and CFO. He joins the company’s senior leadership team after spending 10 years as a VP in the grocery wholesale and retail industry with SpartanNash. His responsibilities include corporate governance, supervision and oversight of Buehler’s financial and accounting functions, IT, compliance, lender relations and stewardship of the employee-owned company’s assets. O’Donnell holds a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from the University of Missouri and an MBA in finance from the Wharton Business School and also is a CPA.

Jen Hudson will join the Buehler’s HQ directors’ team and provide creative leadership and subject matter expertise in matters related to marketing, advertising and store promotions. She and her team will work to grow the impact of Buehler’s ads across all media and strengthen the company’s brand in each of the markets where it competes. Hudson holds a bachelor of arts degree in visual communications from the University of Findlay and has been employed as a graphic designer with Buehler’s since 2000.

In her expanded role, Yvonne Monea will join Buehler’s HQ directors and continue to provide professional leadership in matters related to employee relations and human capital management. As director of Buehler’s Fresh Foods’ HR function, Monea and her team will provide tactical support to the store operations group while working to build on Buehler’s tradition of “Putting People First.” As a certified employee benefits specialist, Monea will continue in her role as subject matter expert for benefits administration, compliance and support while serving as Buehler’s associates’ advocate in matters related to employment. Monea earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Eastern Michigan University.

As the newest member of the Wooster HQ managers’ team, Dave Allen will provide creative leadership and subject matter expertise in matters related to training, development and employee recognition. Working on behalf of the store operations group, Allen will work to grow associate recognition and training programs while building Buehler’s bench and developing and enhancing critical skills throughout the organization. Allen holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Akron.

Buehler’s Fresh Foods owns and operates 13 Buehler’s Fresh Foods supermarkets in Ohio. They are located in Wooster (2), Orrville, Wadsworth, Medina (2), Ashland, New Philadelphia, Dover, Jackson Township (Canton), Coshocton, Portage Lakes (Green) and Massillon.