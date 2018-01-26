Nestlé Waters Launching New Sparkling Portfolio For Regional Brands

As more and more consumers seek healthy beverage options, Nestlé Waters North America is introducing a new sparkling portfolio for its six regional spring water brands—Poland Spring, Deer Park, Zephyrhills, Ozarka, Ice Mountain and Arrowhead—with new flavors, a brand new bottle design and packaging, and the introduction of 12-oz. cans.

Nestlé Waters says that while its premium sparkling brands Perrier and S.Pellegrino have enjoyed strong year over year growth, the company has not placed an emphasis on sparkling offerings for its regional spring water brands until now.

According to Euromonitor, the sparkling water category grew 70 percent from 2011-2016 and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2022.

“Following rapid growth over the past few years, the sparkling water category is now mature enough for us to make a significant investment in developing this extensive line of mainstream sparkling offerings from our regional spring water brands, each of which is the top-selling still spring water brand in its market,” said Antonio Sciuto, EVP and CMO for Nestlé Waters North America.

The new portfolio will introduce new flavors based on consumer insight and testing. A total of ten flavors will be available: Lively Lemon, Lemon Lime, Zesty Lime, Orange, Triple Berry, Summer Strawberry, Raspberry Lime, Black Cherry, Pomegranate Lemonade, and Simply Bubbles.

The sparkling offerings are made with water from natural springs, natural fruit flavors and added bubbles, and are free of calories, with no sugars, sweeteners or colors.

“As consumers increasingly choose healthy beverages over sugary soft drinks and juices, they are looking for exciting new options. Now is the time to give millions of Americans the sparkling product they have been missing—combining the regional spring water brands they love with delicious natural flavors and added bubbles in both bottles and cans,” said Sciuto.

Beginning in February the new products will be available at retailers including supermarkets, club stores, convenience stores and chain drug stores. Consumers will notice a number of new packaging features, including:

A proprietary bottle design

More prominent branding and fruit imagery on the label

New case pack visuals

Cans with colorful fruit graphics

“Rainbow packs,” popular flavor combinations in 24-pack bottles and cans

With these changes, Nestlé Waters says it hopes to nearly double the number of regional spring water sparkling households by 2020 as compared to the number of households in 2016.

“Consumers are choosing sparkling water at an unprecedented rate,” said Sciuto. “We already have great equity in our regional spring water brands, and we hope that, as our existing customers enter the sparkling category, they will choose our brands first. With our ten great flavor options, they now have a whole new way to enjoy the spring water they love.”

Nestlé Waters says it plans to make a significant advertising and marketing investment to support the new campaign, details of which will be announced later this spring.

