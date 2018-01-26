Niman Ranch Rolls Out Line Of No-Sugar Products

Niman Ranch is introducing a new line of eight no-sugar products that includes bacon, pork chops, a pork roast and sausages. Made with “clean” and minimally processed ingredients, the no-sugar items are a response to consumer demand, says Niman, and are ideal for those with specialized diet programs such as paleo and Whole30 or for those with medical conditions that require a low-sugar diet.

“With no-sugar bacon growing at a faster rate than traditional bacon, Niman Ranch’s best-selling and award-winning product was in high demand. Our no-sugar Applewood Smoked Bacon went through many rounds of taste tests until we felt confident it could go toe to toe with our traditional bacon,” said Drew Calvert, VP of marketing and new products for Niman Ranch. “We are pleased with the end result and are happy to introduce the renowned bacon and other products to our consumers.”

The Niman Ranch No Sugar line includes: Applewood Smoked Bacon; Ginger Lemongrass, Andouille, and Apple Gouda (no sugar added) Uncured Sausages; Seasoned Pork Chops, including Uncured Bacon Wrapped with Rosemary, Herb & Cracked Mustard Seed, Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper; and Herb and Cracked Mustard Seed Pork Roast.

Niman Ranch pork is third-party certified under the Certified Humane program and comes from hogs raised by independent U.S. family hog farmers who adhere to animal welfare protocols that include: no antibiotics ever; no gestation or farrowing crates; raised outside or deeply bedded pens; never fed animal byproducts.

