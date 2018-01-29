Kings Launches Power Bowls To Offer Customers Customized Nutrition

by Mike Berger/editor–Northeast

Kings Food Markets has launched Power Bowls in four of its New Jersey stores.

The bowls, sold in the stores’ ready-to-eat food departments called Market Square, allow customers to build their own bowls of “power foods”—choosing from fresh greens, grain blends, protein of choice, and roasted or raw vegetables, topped off with a choice of Tahini or Carrot Miso dressings. The common denominator of all the bowls is nutritious ingredients.

Kings launched Power Bowls in January to help customers keep their New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier. Chris Taylor, SVP of merchandising and marketing for Kings, said sales have been good and customers are enjoying the choices. The stores in Bedminster, Morristown, Cresskill and Garden City currently are featuring the bowls.

Taylor added that based on feedback from shoppers Kings will decide if more stores will begin to offer them.

Power Bowls are an extension of Kings’ Buddha Bowls, which Taylor described as “hearty, filling dishes” made with various greens, raw or roasted vegetables, beans, and a healthy grain such as quinoa or brown rice. (Toppings such as nuts, seeds and dressings can be added for texture and flavor.) The bowls add nutrients and vitamins to one’s diet and can aid in weight loss and overall good health, she says.

Kings’ Market Square departments feature salad bars, hot foods, soups, meals and sandwiches.

“Our goal at Kings is to bring unique foods to our customers. Food doesn’t stand still. We strive to be a forefront in food innovation. Healthy eating is an integral part of our offerings. We are always looking to raise the bar in high quality and ingredients,” said Taylor.

An upscale gourmet food retailer based in Parsippany, New Jersey, Kings operates 25 stores in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.