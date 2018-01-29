Rutter’s Promotes Booth To New Category Manager Role

Rutter’s created a new marketing position for a fresh and local category manager and has promoted one of its own to fill the role. Former Food Service Quality Assurance Manager Cheri Booth has taken on the new job.

According to the company, Rutter’s felt compelled to create a position within its organization to help meet the emerging consumer need for local, fresh and healthier products.

Booth will oversee all aspects of local, fresh procurement, including produce, seasonal fruits and vegetables, foodservice, snacks, beverages, beer and wine.

“We are very excited about adding this new role to the Rutter’s team. Consumers increasingly want more fresh, local and clean label products. We think that deserves a dedicated person to make sure we are providing our customers with the highest quality local products possible. We know that Cheri will do a great job in this new role and cannot wait to see what the future holds for her and this new position,” said Ryan Krebs, Rutter’s director of foodservice.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s is the oldest family-owned food company in the U.S. Rutter’s is currently guided by a 10th generation family leadership. Scott Hartman is president and CEO; Todd Rutter is president of Rutter’s Dairy; and Tim Rutter is president of M&G Realty.