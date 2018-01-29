New York Teamsters Approve Contract With Kraft Heinz

Teamsters Local 118 and The Kraft Heinz Co. have reached a new three-year agreement, the Teamsters announced Jan. 25. The agreement covers more than 300 workers at the Kraft-Heinz plant in Avon, New York.

The union said the ratified agreement provides annual wage increases exceeding the cost of living; an enhanced medical plan; improved personal leave and vacation time; and other “favorable contractual changes.”

“Despite months of negotiations, Business Agent Dave Weilert and the team of union stewards did an outstanding job of reaching this agreement,” said Teamsters Local 118 President Paul Markwitz.

As far back as 2015 there had been announcements of a potential plant shutdown. The Kraft-Heinz Co. was formed in July 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Holding Corp. The transaction created the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world.

Markwitz added, “The uncertainties of dealing with a new employer in a competitive environment posed many challenges along the way. The hard work put into this agreement is reflective in the overwhelming support by our members who voted to ratify this agreement.”

Teamsters Local 118 has more than 4,600 members throughout the greater Rochester, New York, area.