Earth Fare Opens Eighth Florida Store In Lakewood Ranch

Earth Fare, a specialty organic and natural foods grocer, opened its newest location at 11525 State Road 70 E. in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, on Saturday.

The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon cutting and a $3,000 donation made to Lakewood Ranch Community Services to fund local school gardens. Throughout the day, Earth Fare offered product demonstrations, giveaways and entertainment.

With 46 locations across the Southeast, Midwest, and mid-Atlantic, Earth Fare describes itself as a “national brand with local roots.” To understand what Lakewood Ranch shoppers want out of a new store, the retailer connected with a range of community members through its community advisory board. The board is comprised of local health and wellness experts, as well as residents and community leaders. Earth Fare says these individuals have been integral in tailoring the retailer’s approach to the in-store experience, ensuring the store’s offerings meet the needs of the local community.

“We could not be more thrilled to now offer Lakewood Ranch residents a place to shop for all their families’ grocery needs, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare. “We are thankful to our local vendors and community advisory board for helping Earth Fare build the best healthy offering, specific to the Lakewood Ranch area.”

All products sold by Earth Fare are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats and trans-fats, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and bleached or bromated flour, and are never administered antibiotics or growth hormones. In addition, the retailer offers more than 750 private brand food products sourced using only non-GMO ingredients.

Beyond groceries, the new store also will feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Juice Bar, which serves 100 percent Certified Organic smoothies and juices, and offers custom blends as well as freshly prepared bottles to go. Shoppers also will find a variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s Lakewood Ranch Kitchen, featuring a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter and packaged meals-on-the-go.

Founded in 1975, in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare operates 46 locations across 10 states.

