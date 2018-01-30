MGA Honors Senator Miller As 2018 Legislator Of The Year

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) presented its 2018 MGA Legislator of the Year award to Senator Jeremy Miller (R – Winona) at its annual Legislative Dinner on Jan. 23 at the St. Paul Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Each year, the MGA acknowledges a lawmaker who demonstrates “outstanding commitment” to the retail food industry. The 2018 MGA Legislator of the Year award went to Senator Miller for his work last session in advocating for industry’s priorities.

“His steadfast commitment to the food industry of Minnesota by promoting proactive industry priorities was unwavering during the legislative session,” says the organization.

During the 2018 session, Miller worked to advance tax relief for small businesses, which included a multitude of proactive provisions from the MGA. According to the association, his leadership on tax relief will allow main street Minnesota to flourish, creating jobs and supporting local communities. The MGA also says he worked diligently to support consumer choice, remove mandates that stifle economic growth and prevent fee increases on industry that increase costs to the consumer.

“As a business owner, Senator Jeremy Miller understands the impact legislation can have on a business’s bottom line and is truly a champion of industry. He continually brings people together from both sides of the aisle to promote and advance commonsense policies. He is a voice of reason on challenging issues, and we are glad to call him a friend,” says MGA.

“Senator Miller supports commonsense policies that create job growth and spur economic activity. He has shown extraordinary leadership in recognizing the need for competitive fairness, a level playing field for business and supporting long-term prosperity for his community and the state,” said Jamie Pfuhl, president of the MGA. “A free marketplace that does not place undue burdens on local businesses helps our neighbors keep their shopping baskets full. The industry is honored to have a legislator with his vision on our side.”

“I am truly honored to receive this award, particularly from an organization that has been such a strong advocate for small businesses,” said Miller. “Grocery stores play a vital role in communities all over the state; including being a one-stop shop for consumers to purchase food and other essential products, they provide important jobs, and they give back to the community. The overall economic activity generated by local grocery stores has a substantial impact on the community.”

The MGA is a state trade association representing the food industry since 1897. It has more than 200 retail members serving more than 1,100 locations statewide, as well as more than 100 distributors, manufacturers and wholesale partners. Its member companies employ more than 125,000 Minnesotans.

