Former Harmless Harvest CEO Takes The Helm At Beanitos

Giannella Alvarez joined Austin, Texas-based Beanitos Inc., a maker of “super-food” bean-based snacks, as CEO effective Jan. 22.

Alvarez has more than 25 years of experience in the U.S. and international consumer products goods industry. Previously, she served as CEO of Harmless Harvest, where she led the company for almost two and a half years. She currently serves as a director on the board at Domtar Corp. and on the board of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Giannella succeeds Dan Costello, who accepted a new role as president at X2 Energy Beverages.

“Giannella will bring to Beanitos a wealth of knowledge and experience in food and beverages,” said Costello.

“I am confident that Giannella’s caliber of experience and leadership will accelerate Beanitos’ rapid growth in the snacking category,” added founder Doug Foreman.

Beanitos continues its mission to offer better-for-you snacks that “deliver on both flavor and nutrition powered by beans.”

“I am very excited to join the passionate Beanitos team. With so many snacking options out there, Beanitos offers a snack platform that is rich in plant-based protein and fiber in a wide variety of delicious flavors. Together, we will continue to innovate the snack industry and help educate consumers on the superfood power of beans,” said Alvarez.

Beanitos are available nationwide in the chip aisles in natural and mass-market grocers such as Kroger, H-E-B, Whole Foods, Publix, Safeway and Sprouts.

