WinCo To Open Third Waremart This Week In Keizer, Oregon

Waremart by WinCo will open its doors at 5450 River Rd N in Keizer, Oregon, on Thursday, Feb. 1. This will be the third store in the chain to carry the Waremart name and WinCo Foods’ 119th store overall.

“Keizer is the perfect kind of community for a store like this one,” said a WinCo Foods spokesperson. “Waremart by WinCo is designed to meet the need for both quality groceries and the lowest possible prices while offering the world-class customer service our employee-owners are famous for.”

Smaller than a typical WinCo, the 40,000-s.f. store is designed specifically for markets like Keizer and carries the name “Waremart” in homage to the company’s origins, says WinCo. The layout will include WinCo Foods’ trademark “Wall of Values” at the entrance and will offer an assortment of grocery items, including a variety of WinCo’s private label brands, along with full produce and meat departments.

A full selection of bulk foods—a favorite at every WinCo Foods store, the company says—also will be available at the new store.

“Bulk foods offers more than 700 items available in whatever quantity the customer desires,” said a WinCo spokesperson. “There’s an abundance of rice varieties, dried beans, pastas, baking ingredients, cereals, snacks, candies and pet foods. Customers love that they can buy two teaspoons of something or a 50-lb. sack of it.”

The store also will carry a variety of organic, gluten-free and natural foods items.

WinCo is an employee-owned discount grocery chain. Founded as Waremart in Boise, Idaho, in 1967, WinCo Foods changed its name in 1999 to reflect the employee ownership aspect of the company, but retained the rights to its original name.

The new store employs approximately 75-80 individuals and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

