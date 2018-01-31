Applegate Meats Partnering With Whole30 Diet Brand

Applegate, of Bridgewater, New Jersey, is partnering with Whole30 to offer a variety of products designated as “wholesome and clean eating.”

“At Applegate, we are motivated to continuously offer delicious food choices that fit in with a diverse range of eating habits and lifestyles. We are delighted to be working alongside Whole30 to deliver Whole30-compliant options to consumers,” said Nicole Glenn, Applegate VP of marketing.

Whole30 is a 30-day “dietary reset” designed to help people improve their health, create new dietary habits and change their emotional relationship with food. It was co-founded by Melissa Hartwig in 2009.

“Applegate products—like its hot dogs, prosciutto and dinner sausages—have been a staple in my household for years,” said Hartwig. “Their commitment to animal welfare and clean ingredients makes them a choice I can feel good about, and their convenience makes it easy for me to get a delicious Whole30 dinner on the table even when I’m short on time.”

Applegate offers a variety of Whole30-approved products, such as Organic Turkey Burgers, Natural Grilled Chicken Breast Strips, Natural No-Sugar Bacon, Organic Dinner Sausages and Natural Beef Hot Dogs.

All of Applegate’s Whole30-approved products contain no added sugar of any kind, no grains, no dairy, no legumes, no alcohol (with the exception of wine vinegar) and protein sourced from humanely raised animals that were never administered antibiotics.

Applegate products can be found at retailers such as Whole Foods, Target and Fresh Direct.

For 30 years, Applegate has been producing natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Its products are made without GMO ingredients.

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015.

