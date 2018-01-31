This week, more than 50 dairy farmers from across Minnesota are serving as “dairy ambassadors” and sharing their stories at this year’s Super Bowl Experience, which began Jan. 27 and will run through Feb. 3 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

These dairy farmers have been given the opportunity to participate in this year’s Super Bowl Experience, serving as ambassadors for the Midwest Dairy Council’s Fuel Up to Play 60 program. Fuel Up to Play 60 encourages students across the country to eat healthy and get active for 60 minutes a day. While there, the dairy farmers are talking with thousands of event goers from across the country about dairy farming, how milk gets from farms to grocery stores in about 48 hours, encouraging guests to get involved in the Fuel Up to Play 60 program and assisting with a virtual reality game where players will get a first-hand look at a dairy farm modeled after the Heintz Badger Valley Farm in Caledonia, Minnesota. Event goers also have the opportunity to meet current and retired NFL players from across the league who have been stopping by the Fuel Up to Play 60 booth.

“One of the goals of Midwest Dairy is to have conversations with people about where their food comes from and how dairy can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle. And, we love doing that by bringing dairy farmers to unexpected places,” said Lucas Lentsch, CEO of Midwest Dairy. “The Super Bowl Experience is an excellent opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with thousands of people who may have never been to a dairy farm. We’re excited to share with them the Undeniably Dairy story and highlight dairy’s goodness and nutrition.”

In addition to the Super Bowl Experience, dairy farmers are involved in other events during the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, including the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Tailgate Party that took place on Jan. 31 and the Fuel Up! Innovation Challenge taking place on Feb. 3.

Created in partnership with the National Football League and National Dairy Council, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school wellness program, utilized by more than 73,000 schools nationwide.

