Halo Top Launching Seven New Non-Dairy, Vegan-Friendly Flavors

Halo Top Creamery is launching seven new non-dairy and vegan-friendly pints, scheduled to hit retailers nationwide in early February. The latest additions to Halo Top’s non-dairy portfolio include two original flavors, Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Maple, alongside five fan-favorite flavors, Pancakes & Waffles, Birthday Cake, Candy Bar, Chocolate Almond Crunch and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

“Made with coconut milk, the latest non-dairy flavors deliver on the decadent taste Halo Top is known for,” the company says.

The new Toasted Coconut flavor features flakes of toasted coconut, and Vanilla Maple features a “hint of maple.”

“When we launched our original line of non-dairy flavors, we knew we wanted to expand to include even more indulgent options,” said Justin Woolverton, Halo Top founder and CEO. “We know our fans look to us for variety and creativity in our flavors, and we want to make sure we always address those requests for our dairy-averse and vegan fans as well.”

The newest seven non-dairy flavors will join Halo Top’s collection of 31 ice cream pints, including classics like Vanilla Bean and Chocolate, which complement other fan-favorite flavors like Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Birthday Cake. Each of the non-dairy flavors ranges from 280-360 calories, with 16-28 grams of sugar in the entire pint (i.e., 4-7 grams of sugar per serving). These new pints are among seven other recently launched vegan-friendly flavors, including Sea Salt Caramel, Oatmeal Cookie and Cinnamon Roll.

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 and last year was named one of Time Magazine’s 25 Best Inventions of 2017. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle.

