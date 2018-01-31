Kroger Expanding Scan, Bag, Go To 18 Divisions This Year

The Kroger Co. recently revealed plans to introduce its new Scan, Bag, Go shopping technology in 18 operating divisions, making the service available this year to customers at 400 stores.

“With every new product, service and technology integration, Kroger is redefining the customer experience and reimagining the store of the future,” said Chris Hjelm, Kroger’s EVP and chief information officer. “After testing Scan, Bag, Go in several locations, we are bringing this transformative technology to new stores across the country through Restock Kroger.”

Kroger’s in-house research and development team invented and built the technology, which allows customers to use a wireless handheld scanner or an app on their personal device to scan and bag products as they shop for a “quicker, seamless checkout experience.”

According to Kroger, Scan, Bag, Go helps to create a personalized experience for customers throughout their shopping trip, allowing them to view and download digital coupons, keep a running total of their order and view the current week’s sales ad.

Scan, Bag, Go customers currently visit a store’s self-checkout area to provide payment, but they soon will have the ability to provide payment directly through the app, allowing shoppers to exit the store even quicker.

“Many of our customers have adopted this convenient new technology and responded favorably to the seamless checkout experience,” said Hjelm. “Scan, Bag, Go is one more choice, like ClickList, that Kroger provides so customers can choose when and how they want to shop with us.”

By the end of the year, Scan, Bag, Go will be available at select locations in the following divisions: Atlanta; Central; Cincinnati; Columbus; Dallas; Delta; Dillons; Fred Meyer; Fry’s; Houston; King Soopers; Louisville; Michigan; Mid-Atlantic; Nashville; Ralphs; Smith’s; and QFC.

“The installation of Scan, Bag, Go is a collaboration between the Kroger operations and tech teams that allows us to accelerate the adoption of new technologies in our stores,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s group VP of retail operations. “We are always excited to execute innovative ideas that benefit our customers’ shopping experiences.”

Scan, Bag, Go will be offered as an option alongside traditional checkout lanes, self-checkout, online ordering, curbside pickup and home delivery in select cities.

