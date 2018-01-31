New Mass. Whole Foods Market Features In-Store Restaurant

Whole Foods Market opened the doors to a new store in the central Massachusetts town of Shrewsbury on Jan. 30. The new location offers a coffee bar and an in-store restaurant, “The Borgatti Bar.” The store is the first Massachusetts Whole Foods location to host an in-store restaurant.

The Borgatti Bar, located on the second level of the store, features snacks and sides, sandwiches and salads, along with a selection of wine, beer and cocktails.

The 50,000-s.f. store, located in Lakeway Commons on Route 9, employs approximately 150 team members. Developed in a space that formerly housed community department store Spag’s, the store décor “pays homage to the legacy of the late retail pioneer,” the company says.

“When Whole Foods Market joins a community, our goal is to create an experience that reflects the communities it serves.” said Store Team Leader Alicia Cataldo. “We have developed a store here in Shrewsbury that we believe will exceed the expectations of our customers. We’ve built a true food and dining destination that is unlike anything the Worcester area has seen before.”

Besides an in-store restaurant, the store also features a chef-run prepared foods department serving hot and cold breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as a taqueria station, freshly made pizza and Genji Sushi prepared on-site.

Other offerings include a donut station serving fresh donuts at the Allegro coffee bar; self-serve nitro cold-brew coffee and Kombucha on tap; self-serve Mochi ice cream; macaron cases and bulk candy selections. The Squeeze Juice Co. venue serves on-the-go snacks, including superfood bowls, smoothies, juices, protein shakes and more.

Whole Foods Market Shrewsbury is celebrating its grand opening by donating 5 percent of the store’s opening-day net sales to five local nonprofit organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Massachusetts-Metro West; Shrewsbury Education Foundation; Shrewsbury Youth & Family Services, Regional Environmental Council and the Worcester County Food Bank.

