Price Chopper, Market 32 Celebrate ‘Tools For Schools’ 20th Anniversary

At Market Bistro in Latham, New York, Price Chopper and Market 32 recently celebrated a milestone for the Tools for Schools program, which enables elementary, middle and high schools to fund the purchase of new equipment and education materials. As part of the festivities, Price Chopper and Market 32 announced the winners of its Tools for Schools Family Meal Recipe Contest.

“This year, we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tools for Schools programs and the thousands of schools and millions of school children that have benefited from them. Through this annual campaign, which is fueled by our trade partners, shoppers and teammates, we’ve been able to provide more than $12 million of ‘tools’ to schools, ranging from laboratory and gym equipment to computers and musical instruments,” said Mona Golub, VP of public relations and consumer services for Price Chopper/Market 32. “It’s incredibly rewarding to collaborate with communities throughout the Northeast in support of their schools, and the annual Family Meal Recipe Contest, which expands the program from the classroom into the kitchen, is the frosting on the cake.”

Close to 1,500 schools participated in the recipe contest, which ran from Aug. 13 through Dec. 30, 2017. Adirondack Chicken Corn Chowder, submitted by the General Herkimer Elementary School in Utica, New York, was named the grand prize winner by a panel of Market Bistro chefs. Cheesy Tortilla Skillet Melt, submitted by Sharon Springs Central School in Sharon Springs, New York, was named the fan favorite.

General Herkimer Elementary’s winning recipe earned the school 1,000,000 bonus points (a $10,000 value) for educational equipment. Sharon Springs Central School’s recipe earned 250,000 bonus points.

“Excellence and achievement are part of General Herkimer’s central pillars of success, so we are thrilled and honored to have been selected as the grand prize winner,” said Alicia D’Ambrosio, General Herkimer principal. “More than 700 children and teachers will reap the benefits from the 1,000,000 Tools for Schools points, including necessary school supplies and other educational equipment. We’re tremendously grateful to Price Chopper for this honor.

“This was a tremendous effort by our community. It always makes me very proud the way our parents and community come together to support our kids” said Patterson Green, Sharon Springs Central School District’s superintendent/principal. “We are very appreciative to Price Chopper and Market 32 for sponsoring the Tools for Schools program and for supporting our local students.”

Tools for Schools has raised more than $12 million in total for schools in Price Chopper and Market 32’s six-state footprint. This year, participating schools across the Northeast earned a share of $400,000 in equipment and materials with the help of Price Chopper and Market 32 shoppers and teammates.

