ShopRite Expands Children’s In-Store Free Fruit Program

ShopRite is expanding its free fruit program, first launched in 2016, with 35 additional stores now offering free fruit to children at select locations in New Jersey and New York.

The program now exists in more than 75 ShopRite stores in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Children 12 and younger receive a free banana, clementine or other seasonal fruit while shopping with a parent or guardian.

The fruits are located in the produce aisle, and the program is overseen by the supermarket’s team of in-store dietitians.

“We are committed to providing healthier food choices for children while shopping in our stores,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, director of health and wellness at ShopRite. “We believe that teaching children to develop good eating habits at an early age is extremely important. We’re happy to provide our customers with an easy way to demonstrate to their children that fruit is fun and delicious.”

ShopRite says the free fruit program is part of its commitment to providing health and wellness offerings to its customers. ShopRite stores offer a line of natural and organic products and (in most locations) provides dedicated, in-store registered dietitians who are available to assist customers at no cost.

The newest store locations offering free fruit to children are:

New Jersey: in Middlesex County: ShopRite of Spotswood; in Sussex County: ShopRite of Montague; in Union County: ShopRite of Clark.

New York: in Albany County: ShopRite of Albany, ShopRite of Colonie and ShopRite of Slingerlands; in Columbia County: ShopRite of Hudson; in Dutchess County: ShopRite of Fishkill, ShopRite of Lagrangeville and ShopRite of Poughkeepsie; in Orange County: ShopRite of Chester Plaza, ShopRite of Dolson Ave. and ShopRite of Wallkill in Middletown, ShopRite of Monroe, ShopRite of Montgomery, ShopRite of Newburgh, ShopRite of Vails Gate, and ShopRite of Warwick; in Putnam County: ShopRite of Carmel; in Rensselaer County: ShopRite of North Greenbush; in Schenectady County: ShopRite of Niskayuna; in Sullivan County: ShopRite of Liberty, ShopRite of Monticello; in Ulster County: ShopRite of Ellenville, ShopRite of Kingston and ShopRite of New Paltz; in Westchester County: ShopRite of Bedford, ShopRite of Cortlandt, ShopRite of Croton, ShopRite of New Rochelle, ShopRite of Scarsdale, ShopRite of Thornwood, ShopRite of Greenway Plaza and ShopRite of Tuckahoe Rd. in Yonkers, and ShopRite of White Plains.

