Topco Associates LLC, a privately held cooperative of regional grocery stores and wholesalers, has promoted Tom Frey to EVP and CFO and Christine Heffernan to SVP of center store.

Frey will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of Topco’s Pharmacy program, health and wellness initiatives and Avantis Technology Partners, a joint venture with the Audit Technology Group (ATG). The venture combines ATG’s transaction data aggregation analytics platform with Topco’s category management expertise to provide retailers with on-demand views of vendor performance through a SaaS application known as TradeView Analytics.

Prior to joining Topco in 2008, Frey served as VP and CFO of Dominick’s Finer Foods. Previously, he held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility with McCain Foods USA; Deluxe Video Services Inc.; The Quaker Oats Co.; and Ernst & Young.

Heffernan’s role also has expanded to include managing Topco’s member services department, warehouse operations, logistics and shopper insights.

According to the company, Heffernan has made a remarkable impact on the business over the past few years. Her successes have included building a new sourcing and category model for the Center Store team and the launch of one of Topco’s strategic brand, “Simply Done.”

Heffernan joined Topco in 2002 as part of the merger with Shurfine International. She was named program director in 2008; business unit lead, center store in 2014; and VP center store in 2016. Prior to joining Topco, Heffernan held several leadership positions at Shurfine International, including director, member services.

“These two well-deserved promotions will allow Topco to further drive our strategic business objectives as we continue to expand our platform to provide products and services to help our member-owners thrive in the changing grocery industry,” said Randy Skoda, Topco’s president and CEO. “With Tom and Christine’s extensive experience and combined industry knowledge, we are well positioned to partner for growth and deliver further savings across Topco programs.

“Both individuals have taken on initiatives that have been instrumental in advancing our strategic priorities to the membership. I am confident that under Tom’s and Christine’s leadership these additional responsibilities will continue to build stronger collaboration and alignment across our business, advancing our mission to bring additional value to Topco’s membership.”

