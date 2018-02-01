Capitol City Produce Co. Names Arceneaux President

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Capitol City Produce Co. LLC has named Darin Arceneaux as president of the company effective immediately.

Arceneaux joined the company in 2014 as COO. He has provided leadership to significant initiatives, says Capitol City, including the recently announced acquisition of Table Fresh Foods, the expansion of facilities from 39,000 to 90,000 s.f., the implementation of a new ERP system that ensures scalability for growth, the addition of new product lines including chocolates and cheeses, the strengthening of relationships with local growers, the attainment of a Safe Quality Foods level 3 rating for food safety and the building of a leadership team.

“This is an extraordinary time in the 71-year history of our family business,” said Paul Ferachi, owner. “The need for exceptional leadership is clear as we build upon generations of hard work and effort. We have never been more enthusiastic about serving our customers extraordinarily well and building a rewarding future for our entire team.”

“These are exciting times at Capitol City,” said Arceneaux, who formerly was with Associated Grocers of Baton Rouge, serving as CFO and EVP of operations. “We are in the beginnings of executing an assertive growth plan that focuses on what is most important to our customers. It is an honor to provide leadership for our team.”

Founded in 1947 by the Ferachi family, Capitol City Produce is one of the largest providers of produce in the Gulf Coast region. In addition to its lines of produce, the company offers local dairy, cheeses, frozen foods, imported chocolates and bakery items. Capitol City was recognized in 2017 as Company of the Year by the Baton Rouge Business Report.

