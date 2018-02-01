Dorothy Lane Market Pilots New Instagram-Streaming Technology

The digital world is merging with the brick-and-mortar retail environment of a Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) store in Centerville, Ohio, thanks to a new technology called SNS Wall.

SNS Wall is a media-rich digital signage solution being developed by CIP Retail that integrates social media platforms into the shopping experience. It’s being piloted at DLM’s Washington Square store.

Ten 20-inch by 20-inch screens, positioned in a mosaic-like pattern near the front end of the store, pull media-rich content wirelessly, directly from DLM’s Instagram feed. SNS Wall updates content in real time, and the Android mobile app allows the DLM social media team to access a user interface control panel where they can set certain parameters, in terms of how far back the screens pull content from, what type of content is permitted (images, videos or both), on-screen duration, and even specific hashtags and page information that are permission based.

“In addition to spotlighting our Instagram feed, we’re also experimenting with how to incorporate specific hashtags during special promotions; including integrating some user-generated content from DLM customers, as they’re incredibly savvy in how they showcase food from our stores on Instagram,” says Patrick Arnold, DLM VP of IT and marketing.

Mike Huff, VP of sales for CIP Retail, says “We were happy to collaborate with DLM as our first grocery pilot location for SNS Wall in the U.S. because they are well-known industry innovators.”

DLM says it chose to utilize SNS Wall at the front of the store in order to enhance the check-out experience and as a way for DLM to further engage with its customers.

CIP Retail’s Director of Digital Media Joe Franchina provides implementation strategy and support to the DLM team.

“SNS Wall creates dialogue and infuses shopper inspiration quickly—it’s an incredibly efficient way for DLM to re-purpose their social media efforts and have fresh content updated daily in-store. Plus, it gives customers an opportunity to experience something together,” Franchina says, adding that this technology is the first of its kind.

Dorothy Lane Market is a locally owned specialty grocery store with three locations in and around Dayton, Ohio.

