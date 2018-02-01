Food Marketing Institute Names 2018 Board Of Directors

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) introduced new officers to its board of directors during its annual meeting at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference in Miami. President and CEO of Bristol Farms, Kevin Davis, announced the appointments and transitioned his leadership role as FMI Board Chairman to Joe Sheridan, president and COO, Wakefern Food Corp.
The new appointees are:
Officers (two-year term with committee oversight)
- Joe Sheridan, Wakefern Food Corp., Keasbey, New Jersey (chairman)
- Kevin Davis, Bristol Farms Inc., Carson, California (immediate past chairman)
- David Smith, Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., Kansas City, Kansas (vice chairman, finance)
- Dean Janeway Jr., Key Food Stores Co-operative Inc., Staten Island, New York (vice chairman, wholesaler)
- Micheal Needler Jr., Fresh Encounter Inc., Findlay, Ohio (vice chairman, independent operator)
- Craig Boyan, H-E-B, San Antonio, Texas (vice chairman, food safety)
- Chris Coborn, Coborns Inc., St. Cloud, Minnesota (vice chairman, member services)
- Todd Jones, Publix Super Markets Inc., Lakeland, Florida (vice chairman, industry relations)
- Brian George, Alex Lee Inc., Hickory, North Carolina (vice chairman, public affairs)
- Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee Inc., Wes Des Moines, Iowa (vice chairman, communications)
Directors (three-year term)
- Stuart Aitken, 84.51º, The Kroger Co., Cincinnati, Ohio
- Edward Basha III, Bashas’ Inc., Chandler, Arizona
- Mike Duffy, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Keene, New Hampshire
- Lou Fisher, Main Street Supermarket Corp., Millville, New Jersey
- Paul Grimwood, Nestlé USA Inc., Arlington, Virginia
- John Najjar, Seaside Market, Cardiff by the Sea, California
- Rick Wright, Market of Choice Inc., Eugene, Oregon
Chairman’s Appointees (one-year term)
- Anthony Hucker, Southeastern Grocers LLC, Jacksonville, Florida
- Kenneth McGrath, Save-A-Lot, Ltd., Earth City, Missouri
- Denise M. Morrison, Campbell Soup Co., Camden, New Jersey
- John Ross, IGA Inc., Chicago, Illinois
- Randall J. Skoda, Topco Associates LLC, Elk Grove Village, Illinois
- Tobias Wasmuht, SPAR International, Amsterdam, Netherlands
The goal of the FMI Board is to promote and carry out the objectives and purposes of FMI; to represent the total and varied membership of FMI; to establish major policies for FMI; to demonstrate a model of an active, participative and sharing membership; to appoint the president; and to provide industry leadership.
A full member listing of FMI’s leadership can be found here.
FMI advocates on behalf of the food retail industry, which employs nearly 5 million workers and represents a combined annual sales volume of almost $800 billion. Its member companies operate nearly 33,000 retail food stores and 12,000 pharmacies. Through programs in public affairs, food safety, research, education, health and wellness and industry relations, FMI offers resources and provides benefits to almost 1,000 food retail and wholesale member companies and serves 85 international retail member companies. In addition, FMI has almost 500 associate member companies that provide products and services to the food retail industry.
