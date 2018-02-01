Southeastern Grocers Offering $2 Medications For Healthy Heart Month

In support of Healthy Heart Month, Southeastern Grocers LLC, (SEG) parent company and of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is offering discounts on select common generic heart medications. Through Feb. 28, all in-store pharmacies will offer some medications for $2 or free.

“February is Healthy Heart Month, and it’s the perfect time to raise awareness of the importance of heart health,” said Gayle Shields, VP of pharmacy for SEG. “Not everyone has insurance or health benefits that adequately cover prescription medication. This offer makes it easier for our customers to get the prescriptions they need at a great value so they can focus more on their health and less on their wallet.”

Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies are offering the following medications for $2:

Metoprolol Tartrate (25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg tabs)

Losartan Potassium (25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg tabs)

Clonidine Hydrochloride (0.1 mg, 0.2 mg, 0.3 mg tabs)

Furosemide (20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg tabs)

Spironolactone (25 mg, 50 mg tabs)

Hydrochlorothiazide (12.5 mg caps, 25 mg tabs, 50 mg tabs)

Simvastatin (5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg tabs)

Triamterene/Hydrochlorothiazide (37.5-25 mg caps & tabs, 75-50 mg tabs)

Lisinopril (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg) will be offered for free.

SEG says this Healthy Heart Month promotion is another way its pharmacies are helping customers save on their medications in addition to its ongoing Everyday Low Price Generics program, which offers $4 (30-day) and $10 (90-day) supplies, as well as select free antibiotics and maintenance medications.

Throughout the month-long Healthy Heart campaign, customers can find information about the savings program throughout all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores.

SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

