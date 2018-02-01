Kicking off the first of four companywide retail fundraising campaigns in 2018, the SpartanNash Foundation is inviting shoppers to help the company support local Habitat for Humanity partners in eight states. The retail scan campaign to secure shelter—one of the Foundation’s missions—begins on Feb. 7 and will run through Feb. 18.

During the 12-day campaign, store guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in eight states (Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin) will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane.

More than 50 local Habitat organizations will receive monetary support thanks to the campaign. All funds raised will go directly to provide shelter. SpartanNash underwrites the costs to run the scan campaign, contributes funding and encourages associates to volunteer with local Habitat partners.



A complete list of stores participating in the companywide scan campaign and the local Habitat they are partnered with is available here.

“The SpartanNash Foundation is our company’s charitable giving arm, supporting community nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief, secure shelter and support our military heroes,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Through our retail scan campaigns, we have developed many strong partnerships with local Habitats, and, in partnership with our store guests and associates, we are excited to continue to support them in 2018. By working with local Habitat for Humanity partners, we can ensure that all dollars donated during our retail scan campaign will have a significant impact right in our local communities.”

In 2017, the foundation’s scan campaign raised more than $200,000 on behalf of local Habitat partners—equivalent to 400 landscaped backyards where children can safely play; 200 education classes for homebuyers regarding financial stability and saving; 133 accessibility ramps; or 40 kitchen projects.

Habitat for Humanity’s vision is to build a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The organization is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Habitat homebuyers invest 300-500 hours of sweat equity into homebuilding and mentorship classes, where they learn the responsibilities and criteria to maintain the Habitat home they purchase on a zero-percent interest rate.

Since 2006, SpartanNash and the company’s Foundation have raised more than $1.5 million to build hope and affordable housing for Habitat homebuyers.

In 2017, more than $1 million was granted through the SpartanNash Foundation’s companywide scan campaigns, benefitting local Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, patriotic and food pantry partners.

The SpartanNash Foundation is the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash and is focused on providing grants to nonprofit community partners who are working to end hunger, secure shelter and support military heroes.



SpartanNash serves customer locations in 47 states and D.C., Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain and Egypt. The company operates 144 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, VG’s Food and Pharmacy, D&W Fresh Market, Sun Mart and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

