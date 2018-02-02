Food Lion Debuts ‘MVP Shop & Earn’ Personalized Monthly Rewards

Food Lion has introduced a new way for its customers to save money through personalized offers on products and categories they already buy. Through Shop & Earn, an addition to the company’s current MVP Customer Rewards Program, Food Lion says shoppers can save more money, in addition to their MVP savings and coupons.

“Shop & Earn is a unique loyalty program that puts our customers in charge of their savings,” said Deborah Sabo, SVP of marketing at Food Lion. “The more our customers shop, the more they will save. Offers are targeted to customers based on their specific purchases, fueling a program with nearly endless savings opportunities.”

Following pilots in the Raleigh and Greensboro, North Carolina, markets last year, the program is now available to customers across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. Shoppers can enroll online at foodlion.com or via the retailer’s mobile app.

As they shop, consumers earn rewards that are instantly loaded to their MVP Card and automatically redeemed on their next shopping trip. Customers can begin earning rewards once they visit the Shop & Earn landing page to activate and begin tracking and will have until the last day of the month to earn rewards. These rewards may be redeemed until the end of the following month. New offers will be made available the first of each month.

Shoppers can track their earnings progress on each offer online or via the mobile app.

To celebrate the program’s launch, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with Feeding America to donate one meal to local food banks for each Shop & Earn activation, up to one million meals.

Based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. Food Lion is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group.

