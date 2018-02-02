Kroger Reaches $1 Billion In Annual Organic Produce Sales

The Kroger Co.’s organic produce business has achieved $1 billion in annual sales.

“Kroger offers one of the largest organic produce departments in America, and we are proud to have led the way in making this category more mainstream, accessible and affordable,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “We have a dedicated procurement team that partners with more than 300 organic produce growers and suppliers every year to bring our customers an exciting selection of organic fruits and vegetables.”

According to IRI, the U.S. organic produce market reached $5 billion in 2016 and it is growing. Kroger represents nearly 20 percent of American’s annual organic produce business.

“We know our customers want both organic and conventional choices,” Clark added. “Kroger makes it easy for our customers to shop how they want for their families. It’s just one more way we are redefining the customer experience as outlined in our Restock Kroger plan.”

Kroger’s top-selling organic produce includes bananas, apples, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and bagged salads.

The company’s Simple Truth line of products recently reached $2 billion in annual sales, marking the growing popularity of the brand of natural, organic and free-from products, Kroger says.

Kroger employs 453,000 associates serving nearly nine million customers every day in 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and D.C. Its family of companies operates an expanding ClickList offering—a personalized online ordering service—in addition to 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the U.S.

