NGA Reveals Creative Choice Awards Category Winners

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has named this year’s category winners in its Creative Choice Awards contest, sponsored by Kellogg’s and Unilever. The competition honors the “best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry that have increased item or department sales, positively impacted overall store sales, or provided a unique benefit to the community.”

The contest featured 10 different categories with two winners for each—one entry from a store operator with one to 15 stores and one entry from an operator with 15 or more stores. Marketing campaigns and merchandising events or promotions held between Dec. 1, 2016, and Dec. 1, 2017, were eligible for this year’s contest.

More than 450 entries were judged based on the criteria of creativity, clarity and effectiveness by a panel of industry experts.

Voting is open for the highest awards of the Creative Choice Awards contest, the “Outstanding Merchandiser” and “Outstanding Marketer” titles, through Friday, Feb. 9, here. The winners will be will be presented at The NGA Show, taking place Feb. 11-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2018 Creative Choice Awards category winners are:

Marketing

Category 1: Connections Through Social Media and Digital Marketing

1-15 Store Winner: Mobile Opt-In Campaign, Nutrition Smart

15+ Store Winner: What’s For Dinner, Lowe’s Market

Category 2: Connections Through TV Radio

1-15 Store Winner: Macey’s Moments, Macey’s

15+ Store Winner: Toddler Taste Test Videos, Quincy County Market

Category 3: Connections Through Print

1-15 Store Winner: Newport Avenue Market “Experts” Campaign, Newport Avenue Market

15+ Store Winner: Cub Quick & Easy Meals, Cub

Category 4: Integrated Marketing Campaign

1-15 Store Winner: Daily Harvest Values!, Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods

15+ Store Winner: MORE Rewards 2.0 Launch, Coborn’s Inc.

Category 5: Grand Opening or Remodel

1-15 Store Winner: Macey’s Murray Grand Opening, Macey’s

15+ Store Winner: 10Box Springdale Grand Opening, Harp’s Food Stores Inc.

Merchandising

Category 6: Single Manufacturer Event

1-15 Store Winner: Acquistapace’s Wisconsin Cheese Extravaganza, Acquistapace’s Covinton Supermarket

15+ Store Winner: Purina – Pet Photo Contest & Buy a Bag Give a Bag program, Houchens Industries

Category 7: Store Event

1-15 Store Winner: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Dipping, Dorothy Lane Market

15+ Store Winner: Produce Sidewalk Sales, McKay’s Foods and Pharmacy

Category 8: Public Service or Charitable Cause Event

1-15 Store Winner: Bags for Bees, Honey Bee Produce Co.

15+ Store Winner: American Flag Made of 2,028 Cupcakes, County Market

Category 9: Center Store/GM/HBC

1-15 Store Winner: One Day Case Sale Event – Introduction of Our Family, a new Private Brand, Leppink’s Food Centers

15+ Store Winner: Miner’s Inc. Letter Carrier’s Food Drive, Burning Tree Rd Super One

Category 10: Perimeter Departments

1-15 Store Winner: Newport Avenue Market What’s for Dinner Tuesday, Newport Avenue Market

15+ Store Winner: Misfit Produce, Coborn’s Inc.

