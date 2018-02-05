Ralphs President Named 2018 FIEP Executive-In-Residence

The USC Marshall School of Business Food Industry Executive Program (FIEP) has named Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs Grocery Co., a division of The Kroger Co. which operates 191 stores throughout Southern California and employs more than 20,000 associates, as Executive-in-Residence for FIEP 2018. Each year, USC Marshall designates an Executive-in-Residence from nominees with “exceptional leadership experience who will bring a valuable vision and deep commitment to the food industry program attendees seeking professional development and inspiration.”

“It is an honor to name Valerie Jabbar as the 2018 Food Industry Management Program Executive-in-Residence. She serves both our industry and her company by investing in the development of future leaders. In addition, Ms. Jabbar has an impressive track record of teaching and mentoring her associates about key leadership principles that will help them grow in their careers,” said Cynthia McCloud, director, USC Marshall Food Industry Management Programs.

“It is an honor to serve in this capacity for the Food Industry Executive Program,” said Jabbar. “I am an advocate for education programs such as FIEP that help develop industry leaders and provide them with the skills and tools to progress and innovate.”

Jabbar began her career in 1987 as a clerk at Fry’s. Over 30 years, she held numerous leadership roles, including assistant store director, category manager, drug/GM coordinator, assistant director of drug/GM and director of drug/GM, as well as district manager for the Fry’s division. In 2012, Jabbar moved to the Mid-Atlantic division to serve as VP of merchandising before moving to the Ralphs division in 2013 as VP, merchandising. Jabbar was promoted to president in July 2016.

Jabbar attended the Colorado Institute of Art and has also completed leadership seminars at Babson College and University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. She is a board member of the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC), president of the City of Hope Food Industry Council, and serves as a mentor for the Ralphs Division Women’s EDGE, an associate resource group that develops talent.

The Food Industry Management Program at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business was established in 1958. Each year, students attend either a 4-day executive program or a semester-long leadership program. The leadership program selects a maximum of 35 students from a range of companies in the food industry. Each student accepted into this program receives a full-tuition scholarship from the WAFC. Individuals selected must have “proven records of management accomplishments with significant potential for future advancement.”

The spring session of the FIEP will be held March 12-15, 2018. The fall session will be held Sept. 17-20, 2018. Mo information can be found here.

