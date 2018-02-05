Soper Returns To Conveyco Technologies As Sales Engineer

Ken Soper has returned to Conveyco Technologies, a Bristol, Connecticut-based integrator of automation systems for fulfillment and distribution centers, as a sales engineer.

Soper brings more than 30 years of experience in the materials-handling industry.

Conveyco works with industries including e-commerce, apparel, beauty and personal care, omnichannel, food and beverage, convenience store, medical and pharmacy and has been in business for more than 40 years.

The company helps distribution and fulfillment programs automate how products move through their warehouses. Focused-talent acquisition is part of Conveyco’s overall strategic growth plan.

“We’re thrilled to have such a seasoned pro as Ken back on board here at Conveyco,” said Ray Cocozza, CEO. “Ken is an expert in this field, and our customers will benefit from his deep knowledge and the guidance he has to offer. His insight and first-hand experiences will make him an incredible asset not only to us, but to all of customer operations he helps improve.”

“Above all else, I want to help our customers find solutions to their ever-changing business challenges,” said Soper. “So many fulfillment operations are struggling to meet the demands of a new type of customer who wants second-day delivery and isn’t as understanding of errors as customers once were. It’s a lot of wood to chop, but I look forward to helping our customers through it.”

Soper has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth and has led the successful installation of many of the automated material-handling technologies available today, such as robotics, conveyors, sorters, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) and automated-guided vehicles (AGV).

Soper has deployed automation for companies of all sizes, including small e-commerce businesses and Fortune 500 companies.