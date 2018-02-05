Eric Polep Named President And CEO Of J. Polep Distribution Services

J. Polep Distribution Services, a broadline distributor based in Chicopee, Massachusetts, recently promoted Eric Polep to president and CEO, reporting to Jeffrey Polep, chairman of the board of directors.

“Eric has proven time and again he understands how to grow with the industry and as the business dictates. He represents J. Polep with pride, and his everyday goal is to make sure each customer and vendor sees the outcome of long-term success, which is the foundation to our business,” said Jeffrey Polep.

He added, “Eric’s continued efforts in customer satisfaction and dedication to the industry have been very influential for J. Polep. Eric demonstrates how the company’s core values are crucial to its competitive success. Those values being—staying committed to growing as the industry and business dictates, providing customers with innovative ways to grow their business in the ever-changing marketplace and growing vendor and customer sales.”

J. Polep Distribution Service is the fifth-largest convenience wholesaler in the U.S., exceeding $1.5 billion in sales. The locally-owned and -operated business posted a 30.1 percent increase in overall sales, rising from ninth place to fifth place in the Top Wholesalers report.

Eric will continue to work closely with his father, Jeffrey, and all of the company’s support staff to ensure effective execution of strategies and operational services.

“I am very excited for this opportunity that lies ahead of me and look forward to the continuing growth of the business,” Eric said. “Upon graduating college, I knew I wanted to go right into the family business and absorb everything I could from my father. Working beside him has always been a dream of mine, and it’s an honor to be named president of J. Polep Distribution Services by him and our board.”

The Polep family has been in the distribution business for more than 120 years. The original company, Polep Tobacco Co., was founded by Charles Polep in 1898 in Salem, Massachusetts. Over the past several years, Polep has acquired companies, expanded product lines and added programs and value-added services to better service the convenience store retailer.